IIFL Finance's Q2 Standalone Profit Hit By Lower Income From Loan Portfolio, Says CFO

The stark deviation in IIFL Finance Ltd.'s standalone and consolidated net profit for the September quarter is due to lower income generated from sale of loan portfolio to banks, according to Chief Financial Officer Kapish Jain.

The company's standalone second-quarter profit fell 38% year-on-year to Rs 136.7 crore. However, its consolidated bottomline, after adjusting for non-controlling interest, grew 25% year-on-year to Rs 474.3 crore in the reporting quarter.

The rise in MCLR, the rate at which banks bought loan assets from IIFL Finance, rose faster than the rise in NBFC's portfolio yield, Jain told BQ Prime on Thursday. To put it in context, the RBI has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since May 2022, which has translated into a higher lending rate on a marginal cost basis by the banks.

Since the beginning of the last financial year, the median range of overnight MCLR rates by public sector, private and foreign banks has varied between 5.55% and 8.35%.