IIFL Finance Q2 Results: Profit Falls 38%, Misses Estimates

IIFL Finance Ltd.'s second quarter profit fell, missing analysts' estimates.

The non-banking finance company's net profit fell 38% year-on-year to Rs 136.70 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimate IIFL Finance's net profit at Rs 500 crore for the reporting quarter.

The total income of the non-banking financial company stood at Rs 1,080.53 crore as compared with Rs 1,041.36 crore in the previous year.