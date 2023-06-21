IIFCL To Raise Rs 17,000 Crore From Bond Issuances In FY24

Infra financier IIFCL is targeting to raise up to Rs 17,000 crore through bond issuances in FY24, a top official said on Tuesday.

The state-run company has already raised Rs 500 crore through a bond issue and will be doing issuances in tranches of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore going ahead, its managing director P R Jaishankar told reporters here.