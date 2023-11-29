IiAS Asks Raymond Independent Directors To Appoint Interim CEO, Probe Charges Against Singhania

"Therefore, you will need to dispassionately separate ownership from management," it said, adding, "We also note that the company has initiated a succession planning process for key roles. Given the leadership depth, we are sure you will be able to find an interim CEO from within the ranks, who can take over from Gautam Singhania for the duration of the investigation."

IiAS also sought to know from the independent directors if there is a possibility of criminal liabilities on the company or any of its directors and "if there is merit in the allegations of CEO excesses, what controls will you put in place to arrest any further slippage?"

Asking if the impending divorce and the allegations remain a distraction for the CMD, IiAS said, "If so, then having an interim CEO will support unhindered operations of the company, at least until the divorce settlement is done and that there are no further distractions to discharging the role."

On Monday, Singhania assured employees and board members that it is "business as usual" in the company and he is fully committed towards its smooth functioning.