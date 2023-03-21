IGL And MGL Shares Gain As CLSA Sees 'Return To Good Times'

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. gained as CLSA reiterated and maintained a 'buy' rating on the stocks, respectively, citing the return of pricing power.

A 24% fall in the gas price from April 1 and comfort around the new allocation policy for deep-water gas combined with cooling-off LNG prices should ensure robust margins and bring down input costs for retail city gas players such as IGL and MGL.

This shall work in favor, even as they keep pricing at attractive discounts to competing fuels, according to a note by CLSA. CLSA sees this discount as necessary to incentivise CNG adoption and drive volume growth.

This should bring back the discount of CNG to diesel to attractive levels of 25%–34%, even if IGL and MGL choose to keep margins at near record annual levels, as per CSLA's estimates.

"The return of pricing power will bring back earnings stability and growth similar to FY16–20 and once again make Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and Mahanagar Gas Ltd. attractive," the note stated.