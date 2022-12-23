IFFCO To Launch Nano DAP Fertiliser; Sees Savings In Forex, Government Subsidy

In June 2021, the cooperative IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea. It has also set up manufacturing plants to produce nano urea.

Awasthi said IFFCO has produced 5 crore bottles of nano urea so far, out of which 4.85 crore bottles have already been sold.

He highlighted that the price of nano urea is less than conventional urea and it is also more effective and convenient.