IFC To Invest Rs 600 Crore In Mahindra Unit At Valuation Of Up To Rs 6,020 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said World Bank Group arm IFC will invest Rs 600 crore in a new unit of the company, which is being incorporated to scale up the last-mile electric mobility business.

IFC is investing Rs 600 crore in a new last-mile mobility company -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra -- that will be newly incorporated (NewCo), the Mumbai-based automajor said in a statement.

IFC's first investment in an EV manufacturer in the country and the first in electric three-wheelers globally will be in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 6,020 crore.

The Rs 600 crore investment will result in an ownership stake of between 9.97% and 13.64% for IFC in NewCo.