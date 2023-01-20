Musk Risks Losing Tesla Fraud Trial If He Takes Lawyers’ Bait

“If they get the sense the lawyer’s goading him and baiting, and they don’t like the lawyer, then they’re going to give Musk permission to tee off on the lawyer because they’re going to think the lawyer deserved it,” Crudo said. Lawyers for the shareholders “want to let his inner Elon Musk come out. All the things that make him very popular and successful are things that may not serve him well on the stand.”