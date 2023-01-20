ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IEX Q3 Net Profit Dips Over 4% To Rs 77 Crore

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 80.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@matthewhenry?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Matthew Henry</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Energy?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a></p></div>
(Source: Matthew Henry/ Unsplash
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Energy Exchange on Friday reported an over 4% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.21 crore in the December quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 80.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 117.34 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 130.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT