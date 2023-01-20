ADVERTISEMENT
IEX Q3 Net Profit Dips Over 4% To Rs 77 Crore
The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 80.73 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Indian Energy Exchange on Friday reported an over 4% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.21 crore in the December quarter.
Total income also fell to Rs 117.34 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 130.77 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
