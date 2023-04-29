IDFC First Bank Q4 Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 803 Crore
'Net Profit for the year stood at Rs 2,437 crore compared to Rs 145 crore in FY22.
Private sector lender IDFC First Bank Ltd. on Saturday reported a 134% jump in profit after tax to Rs 803 crore for the March 2023 quarter, driven by strong growth in core operating income.
The bank's net profit was Rs 343 crore in the year-ago period.
'Net Profit for the year stood at Rs 2,437 crore compared to Rs 145 crore in FY22,' the lender said in a statement.
The bank's core operating profit grew by 61% YoY to Rs 1,342 crore.
IDFC First Bank has registered its highest-ever quarterly profit in Q4 FY23 and highest-ever yearly profit in 2022-23.
Net Interest Income for the year grew 30% to Rs 12,635 crore in FY23 from Rs 9,706 crore in FY22.
On a quarterly basis, NII grew 35% to Rs 3,597 crore in the January-March period of 2022-23 from Rs 2,669 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.
Gross non-performing advances improved to 2.51% in the fourth quarter from 3.7% in the year-ago period, as per the bank's filing on BSE.
Similarly, net non-performing assets came down to 0.86% compared to 1.53% in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.
IDFC First Bank CEO and MD V Vaidyanathan said the bank's asset quality remains high.
'We have registered our highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 803 crore in Q4 FY23 and highest-ever yearly profit of Rs 2,437 crores in FY23,' he said.
The bank further said customer deposits were at Rs 1,36,812 crore, up 47% YoY; and loans and advances were at Rs 1,60,599 crore, up 24%
The bank's capital adequacy was at 16.82%.