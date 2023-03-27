IDFC First Bank Partners Crunchfish To Demonstrate Offline Retail Payments

IDFC First Bank on Monday said it has partnered with the Swedish company Crunchfish to pilot a project to demonstrate offline retail payments.

IDFC First Bank is set to be a part of RBI's pilot project to enable offline payments, the private sector lender said, adding that the project will give access to digital payments even when there is no network.

The unique digital payment solution was designed by Crunchfish for merchants and customers under the RBI's Regulatory Sandbox Program, IDFC First Bank said in a release.

"This project will provide support for offline retail payments based on a Digital Cash platform to the payment ecosystem of India. IDFC FIRST Bank will be one of the first few banks to be a part of this pilot project by HDFC Bank," it said.