Ideaforge Technology IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online On Link Intime

The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of drone maker IdeaForge Technology is set to finalize the allotment of IPO shares on July 5.

The IPO, valued at Rs 567 crore, garnered tremendous demand from investors across all categories during its subscription period from June 26 to June 30.

IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 3.69 times on the first day, 13.27 times on day 2 and 50.3 times on Day 3. The bidding was led by retail investors, non-institutional investors and employees. The IPO was fully subscribed on first day.