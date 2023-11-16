IDBI Bank Stake Sale Unlikely This Fiscal, Says DIPAM Secretary

The government's stake sale in IDBI Bank Ltd. is not expected to conclude this financial year, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

"We practically don't expect the sale of IDBI Bank to conclude before March," Pandey told BQ Prime on the sidelines of a conference conducted by FICCI on Thursday.

According to him, the transaction is on course. However, the Reserve Bank of India is still conducting the vetting process, and there are other criteria that need to be complied with, he said.

The Indian government and the Life Insurance Corp. of India together own about 61% of the equity stake in IDBI Bank. Last year, the central government announced a sale process for the lender, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management was involved in closing the sale.

The government has a divestment target of Rs 51,000 crore for FY24, and with an already slow start for the proceeds this year, the delay in the sale could lead to it falling short of its target.