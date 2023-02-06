IDBI Bank Deal Travails Show Pain Ahead For PSU Bank Privatisation

The government will do well to consider some of the genuine concerns of stakeholders regarding the proposed privatisation of state-owned banks.

An important concern that needs to be weighed by the government, the RBI, and any potential investor is whether a bank that does not remain a public sector bank will attract the same level of trust from depositors and investors. Over the years, the sovereign-backing premium has been implicit in the faith reposed in state-owned banks by customers, rating agencies, and investors. The rating and outlook will be a crucial factor since they will have a direct impact on investor perception of existing equity and debt issues and on future fundraising prospects.

Could we see depositors shift away from such privatised banks once they stop being government-owned? In that case, will the investors be deep-pocketed enough to manage this costly transition to a higher cost of deposits to run basic operations? Many state governments, companies, and individuals tend to keep money in deposits only at state-owned banks as a risk mitigation exercise due to the negligible risk of institutional bank failure. This may mean there is a need for additional capital infusion from the same investor in case of a crisis, so their ability to do so will be a key factor when the selection of a successful bidder happens.

Even in IDBI Bank’s case, will the staff be comfortable continuing if the successful bidder is a foreign player? Will the RBI be comfortable with a foreign player that it has limited regulatory control over and seek the investment to be domiciled in India?

There will be close scrutiny on who the successful suitor will be and how they go about the process of privatising IDBI Bank, not just in terms of ownership but also employee culture and service quality. To ensure that there is no risk to the institution as a result of this ownership change, the investor will need to work closely with the regulator, government-LIC, and staff.

Will the government and the RBI allow an existing private bank to promote another bank without merging it with itself? If yes, then the pool of bidders will be much bigger than if the acquiring bank is forced to merge with IDBI Bank.

Another key question is whether the government will be prepared to provide more incentives to sweeten the pot for potential investors in financial sector entities.

To be fair, this government has shown with Air India's divestment and LIC's initial public offering that it has the necessary political heft to push through its announcements despite opposition from many circles. This will also be a comforting point for investors looking to invest in a public sector bank.

However, banking is a trust-based business where common people place their money as a deposit with an institution based on trust. Even if the government and RBI approve a new investor for IDBI Bank or other state-owned banks, it will be important to see if the public continues to repose their faith in such banks that are not part of the public sector umbrella anymore.

IDBI Bank is a litmus test for not just the lender but the entire bank and insurance sector privatisation that the government has embarked on.

The slow and arduous journey from 2016 to today shows that, unlike privatisation in other businesses, the privatisation of financial sector entities will remain a tough sell to all stakeholders.