iD Fresh's Dairy Revenue Dips Due To Persistent Milk Inflation

Packaged food maker iD Fresh Food (India) Pvt.'s dairy product sales have declined as rising prices to counter persistent milk inflation are driving away consumers.

"Sales of value-added dairy products like paneer, ghee and curd have plunged because of high prices," PC Musthafa, chief executive officer and co-founder at iD Fresh Food, told BQ Prime.

But the Bengaluru-based maker of dairy products said it's not to blame for the increased price tag. "The reality is that we are forced to pass along our changes [hikes or cuts] to the consumers," Musthafa said. The company's dairy revenues have fallen 10% compared over the previous year.

A surge in demand for dairy products amid an almost stagnant milk output in the past one year has led to tight supply and elevated prices. India, the world’s largest milk producer, contributed 24% of the total global milk output in 2021-22, with the production increasing 6.5% to 221 million tonnes over the previous year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation. But in 2022-23 it's expected to remain flat or grow slightly.

At 10.33%, the wholesale inflation in milk in February marked a fresh high in recent times, according to data by the Ministry of Commerce, indicating there may be room for more retail price hikes in the months ahead.

An intense summer coupled with heatwaves is expected to keep prices of dairy products elevated, at least until the next flush season.