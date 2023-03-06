ICRA Revises Thermal Power Sector Outlook To 'Stable' From 'Negative' On Strong Demand

Vikram V, vice president and sector head-corporate ratings, Icra, said, "The all-India thermal PLF level is expected to improve from 58.9% in FY2022 to 64.0% in FY2023 and further to 65.5% in FY2024, led by healthy demand growth and limited thermal capacity addition. The full-year demand growth for FY2023 is estimated at 9.5-10%, which is likely to moderate in FY2024, though remaining healthy at 5.5-6%."