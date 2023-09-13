ICRA Revises Growth Estimates For Domestic Steel Sector To 10%

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday revised upwards its growth estimate for the domestic steel industry to 9-10% this fiscal, on account of the robust government capital expenditure.

It had estimated the steel industry to grow in the range of 7-8% at the start of the current 2023-24 fiscal, the rating agency said in a statement.

"ICRA has revised the FY2024 domestic steel demand growth forecast upwards to 9-10% now, from 7-8% made at the start of the current fiscal, on the back of strong government capital expenditure," the statement said.

Powered by the government's infrastructure-oriented growth model, the domestic steel demand has been growing in double digits since FY2022, and the momentum has continued in the current fiscal as well.