ICICI Securities Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates
The brokerage's Q2 net profit rose 41.53% YoY to Rs 423.83 crore, beating Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 307.6 crore.
Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd. surged over 8% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The brokerage's net profit rose 41.53% year-on-year to Rs 423.83 crore in the September quarter, according to its exchange filing on Monday. The company was expected to report a net profit of Rs 307.6 crore, according to analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg.
The net income for the company rose by 44% to Rs 1,248.51 crore in the quarter under review.
ICICI Securities (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 44.39% at Rs 1,248.51 crore.
Net profit up 41.53% at Rs 423.83 crore.
The board of directors also approved the payment of interim dividend. “Payment of interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each to the shareholders of the company,” the statement said. The record date for the interim dividend is set as Oct. 27, 2023.
Highlights From Investors Presentation
Revenue grew 34% QoQ and 44% YoY at Rs 1,249 crore, led by growth in broking income with the cash and derivatives segment gaining momentum and growth in the investment banking segment.
Retail equities and allied revenue grew 36% QoQ and 39% YoY due to an increase in cash volumes and growth in equity-allied businesses.
Distribution revenue grew by 11% QoQ and 13% YoY, led by increasing increase in mutual fund distribution business.
Here's What Analyst Have To Say
Motilal Oswal Financial Services
ICICI Securities is now on the course of diversifying its revenue with the launch of several tools and products for the derivatives segment.
The launch of new distribution products—loans and general insurance—will further enhance revenue in due course.
Total institutional broking revenue (including allied revenues) surged 147% to Rs 1.05 billion.
ICICI Securities consolidated its position among the top domestic institutions and improved its market share by 150bp year-on-year.
Distribution revenue grew 13% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter. Mutual Fund and other distribution revenue rose 14% and 27% year-on-year, respectively. Its share in SIP flows (Rs13.4 billion in Q2) fell 10bp to 2.85%.
ICICI Securities distributed loans worth Rs 14.6 billion in 2QFY24, up 66% year-on-year. Investment and trading income grew 55% year-on-year to Rs 650 million.
Shares of the company rose as much as 8.08%, the most in a single day since June 26, to Rs 683 apiece to hit a 52-week high. The stock pared the early gains and is trading 2.54% higher at Rs 648 apiece, compared to a 0.51% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:04 a.m.
It has risen 29.91% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.55 as of 10:02 a.m.
Of the nine analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy', three suggest a 'hold' and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a downside of 1.1%.