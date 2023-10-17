ICICI Securities Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd. surged over 8% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The brokerage's net profit rose 41.53% year-on-year to Rs 423.83 crore in the September quarter, according to its exchange filing on Monday. The company was expected to report a net profit of Rs 307.6 crore, according to analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg.

The net income for the company rose by 44% to Rs 1,248.51 crore in the quarter under review.

ICICI Securities (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 44.39% at Rs 1,248.51 crore.

Net profit up 41.53% at Rs 423.83 crore.

The board of directors also approved the payment of interim dividend. “Payment of interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each to the shareholders of the company,” the statement said. The record date for the interim dividend is set as Oct. 27, 2023.