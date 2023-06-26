ICICI Securities Shareholders To Get ICICI Bank Shares On Delisting
ICICI Bank currently holds a stake of about 75% in ICICI Securities.
ICICI Bank Ltd. is set to consider a proposal to delist ICICI Securities Ltd. later this week.
India's second-largest private bank's board of directors will consider the proposal on Thursday along with the board of ICICI Securities, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.
ICICI Securities is a listed subsidiary of ICICI Bank and is among India's five largest stock brokers. It debuted on the exchanges for the public in April 2018.
The proposal to delist ICICI Securities will involve shareholders' receiving shares of ICICI Bank in lieu of their shareholding in ICICI Securities, according to regulatory provisions under which the bank is considering the scheme of arrangement.
Holding companies are required to provide shares in exchange for delisting a subsidiary when both the holding company and the subsidiary are in the same line of business, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India regulations. ICICI Bank currently holds 74.85% stake in ICICI Securities, according to exchange data.
The listed holding company shall provide for the issue of its equity shares in lieu of cancellation of any equity shares in the delisting subsidiary company.Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 - Part C
Many times the RBI does not allow cash outflow from banks for such purposes, and hence ICICI Bank may have chosen to do a share swap, according to Asutosh Misra, head of research for Institutional Equities at Ashika Stock Broking, told BQ Prime. "It's more for the regulatory side of it and not the business perspective," Misra said, referring to the scheme of arrangement.
ICICI Securities' net profit fell 23% year-on-year and 7% sequentially to Rs 262 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company has a total client base of about 78,000 customers, and its overall assets under management stood at Rs 3.2 lakh crore in Q4 FY23, denoting a rise of 13% year-on-year.
While being combined with the parent bank entity can help companies access capital at cheaper prices, ICICI Securities was already taking advantage of the ownership in this aspect. Conversion of ICICI Securities' equity into ICICI Bank's shares could also help shareholder to diversify their exposure into broader financial services as opposed to just stock broking.
"All the benefits of being a child of ICICI Bank—they're enjoying that part of it [already]," Misra said. The delisting will only ease regulatory reporting requirements for the company, he said.
The move is not material from a profitability standpoint but is aligned towards easing compliance and regulatory processes, an equities trader at an Indian financial services company told BQ Prime on the condition of anonymity as the person is not authorised to talk to the media. Whether banking and broking qualify as the same line of business is a grey area as the definitions are vague, so it will depend on the stand SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India take, this person added.
Shares of ICICI Securities surged 13.2% to Rs 637.4 apiece as of 10:30 AM on Monday. ICICI Bank's shares were also up by 0.16% at Rs 924.9 per share. In comparison, the benchmarks Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank indices were trading flat.