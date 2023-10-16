ICICI Securities Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 41%; Board Approves Interim Dividend

The interest income rose 70.7% in the second quarter to Rs 3,880.3 million, primarily due to increase in average MTF and fixed deposits yields, according to the investor presentation.

The revenue in the equity segment grew by 51% year-on-year, while in the derivative segment it rose by 43%.

The board of directors also approved the payment of interim dividend. “Payment of interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each to the shareholders of the company,” the statement said. The record date for the interim dividend is set as Oct. 27, 2023.