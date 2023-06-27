ICICI Prudential's Key Equity Themes To Bet On
ICICI Prudential remains underweight on information technology, pharmaceutical, and fast-moving consumer goods stocks.
Manufacturing, auto parts, and metals are key sectors that have potential for growth, according to Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.
After a period of muted growth, the manufacturing has recently shown signs of strength, Shah, portfolio management service head at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. Manufacturing and related industries constitute 50-60% of the fund's portfolio and there are chances of growth, he said.
The fund concentrates on manufacturing firms involved in the production of capital goods, engineering, metals, textiles, and defence. Its portfolio comprises business-to-business enterprises than consumer-focused businesses, while it remains underweight on information technology, pharmaceutical, and fast-moving consumer goods stocks.
In addition to new and emerging businesses in the sector, pre-existing ones that held out during previous economic cycles have also made plans for the future, Shah said. In order to develop an export market for themselves, businesses have diversified from the domestic market, and balance sheets have been adjusted to remain cost effective, he said.
Manufacturing businesses have also produced higher earnings, and overall price performance has lagged earnings growth to the point where valuations are still attractive, Shah said.
According to him, just because stocks have rallied in value over the past two years, investors should not sell their holdings. The market continues to underappreciate the turnaround on the balance sheets, therefore ICICI Prudential is still positive on the sector, Shah said.
ICICI Prudential expects good results to be reflected on valuations, as the return on equity and equity trajectory continues to improve, he said.
Multinational companies with Indian operations have an advantage in the manufacturing sector, according to him. As compared with their Indian competitors, they can make capital expenditure decisions more easily because of their captive market and ease of switching production sites, he said.
When it comes to investing money in new capabilities and brownfield expansions in the listed space, international corporations have been particularly significant, Shah said.
Anand Shah (Photo: Shah's LinkedIn account)
Auto Parts
Many businesses in the auto parts sector depend solely on domestic demand or internal combustion engines, Shah said.
Due to the terminal risk of the internal combustion engine dependence, ICICI continues to be selective in this market. However, it hasn't completely abandoned the sector as the industry is diversifying outside of India and creating goods for the upcoming electric vehicle market, he said.
Contrarian Take On Corporate Banks
The current market sees no room for valuation expansion for corporate banks, as they have already rallied, Shah said.
However, in terms of relevant equities he remains bullish. Given fewer future slippages and lower credit costs, banks would surprise favourably on the earnings front in the following six to eight quarters, he said.
Metal Industry
Shah is bullish on the metal industry despite the fact that China's economic recovery has fallen short of expectations and concerns loom about its potential effects worldwide.
China is a major producer of metal as well as a driver of global demand. It currently does not have an edge in terms of labour costs and pollution costs as it did a few years ago as compared with India, Shah said.
As a result, China cannot become a significant producer of metal in the medium to long-term, according to him. This gives the Indian metal sector potential to meet both domestic demand and the demands of the international export market.