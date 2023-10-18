ICICI Prudential Q2 Results Review: Analysts Cut Price Targets On Near-Term Weakness

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. declined during opening trade on Wednesday after brokerages cut its target price citing near-term weakness in growth.

However, most brokerages retained a 'buy' on the stock after second-quarter earnings, citing better future growth prospects and attractive valuations.

The company's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 244 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Revenue fell 23% sequentially.

The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the year—fell 17% to Rs 544 crore in Q2. The VNB margin contracted to 28.8% from 31.78%. in Q2 last year.

Shares of the company fell 2.62% to Rs 519.70 apiece as of 9:25 a.m., compared with a 0.10% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a ‘buy’, six suggest a ‘hold’, and two recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.2%.