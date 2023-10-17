ICICI Prudential Q2 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates
The private insurer's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 244 crore in Q2 FY24.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. reported an increase in profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which was in line with analysts' estimates.
The private insurer's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 244 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 240 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the bottom line expanded 18%.
The firm's net premium rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 10,022 crore.
ICICI Prudential Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Value of new business—the present value of the future profit associated with new business written during the period—fell 17% to Rs 544 crore.
VNB margin contracted to 28.8% from 31.78%.
Revenue was down 23% at Rs 17,527 crore, as compared with the estimated Rs 15,678 crore consensus estimate.
Other Highlights (YoY)
The 13th month persistency ratio—or customer retention—by premium improved to 85.6% from 83.2%, while it fell for the 61st month to 61.9% from 64.1%, according to its financials.
The overall cost ratio worsened to 26.2% from 21.6%.
The solvency ratio—which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities—fell to 199.4% from 200.7% in September last year. This is still above the minimum requirement of 150%.
Embedded value rose 18% to Rs 38,529 crore.
The new business premium received rose 0.7% to Rs 7,410 crore.
Assets under management rose around 11% to Rs 2.7 lakh crore.
Shares of ICICI Prudential closed 0.46% higher at Rs 533.55 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.39% gain in the benchmark Sensex.