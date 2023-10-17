ICICI Prudential Q2 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. reported an increase in profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which was in line with analysts' estimates.

The private insurer's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to Rs 244 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 240 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the bottom line expanded 18%.

The firm's net premium rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 10,022 crore.