ICICI Prudential Life Q4 Review: Brokerages Retain 'Buy' Even As Tax, Regulatory Issues Threaten Industry

Brokerages maintain 'buy' on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. as its fourth-quarter profits rose in line with estimates and the company achieved its target of doubling its 2019 value of new business growth by 2023 fiscal.

The private life insurer's fourth-quarter profit rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 235 crore, in line with the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 223 crore.

The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the period—grew around 28% in FY2023. Its VNB margin for the year expanded to 32% from 28% a year ago.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life ended 2.29% higher at Rs 455.85 apiece, compared with 0.11% gains in the benchmark Sensex on Thursday.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a ‘buy’, three suggest a ‘hold’, and three recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.4%.