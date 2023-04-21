ICICI Prudential Life Q4 Review: Brokerages Retain 'Buy' Even As Tax, Regulatory Issues Threaten Industry
The private life insurer's fourth-quarter profit rose 26% YoY to Rs 235 crore, in line with the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 223 crore
Brokerages maintain 'buy' on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. as its fourth-quarter profits rose in line with estimates and the company achieved its target of doubling its 2019 value of new business growth by 2023 fiscal.
The private life insurer's fourth-quarter profit rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 235 crore, in line with the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 223 crore.
The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the period—grew around 28% in FY2023. Its VNB margin for the year expanded to 32% from 28% a year ago.
Shares of ICICI Prudential Life ended 2.29% higher at Rs 455.85 apiece, compared with 0.11% gains in the benchmark Sensex on Thursday.
Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a ‘buy’, three suggest a ‘hold’, and three recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22.4%.
Here’s what brokerages had to say about ICICI Prudential Life's quarterly results:
Emkay Global
Maintains ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 550 apiece, implying an upside of 21%.
Delivered impressive results in Q4, exceeding both expectations and the company's target of doubling FY19 VNB in FY23.
Operating parameters such as persistency and cost remained largely steady in FY23.
There were slight increases in commission and opex, primarily reflecting changes in the product and distribution mix.
Taxation changes will affect high-ticket, non-linked product growth going forward.
A strong showing in Q4 does not allay concerns over the growth and profitability outlook in FY24 and beyond.
Also, regulatory changes in commissions, expenses of management, and banca partnership limits might intensify competition in banca and partnership channels.
The company is well-equipped to manage the upcoming quarters of an uncertain external climate because of its diverse product and distribution mix.
Overall outlook on growth and profitability is much sober than the solid recent past.
The growth trajectory of retail protection needs to be watched for a few quarters before getting confident about a sustained revival.
However, the undemanding valuation (FY24E P/EV of 1.6x) appears to be pricing in the challenges ahead.
The change in top management, with Anup Bagchi replacing NS Kanan as managing director and chief executive officer, is one key event in FY24.
The charting out of the strategic path by Bagchi will be closely watched.
A lower-than-expected impact of taxation changes on annualised premium equivalent growth
Increased competition will deplete margins more than estimates indicate.
HDFC Securities
Maintains ‘add’ with a target price of Rs 540 apiece, implying an upside of 18%.
Registered higher-than-expected APE growth and healthy VNB margins, translating into a 20% year-on-year VNB growth.
High-margin retail protection businesses registered strong growth.
Management expects a healthy recovery in this segment.
The share of non-par guaranteed savings further inched up, partly owing to an aggressive push in the tax arbitrage category.
ULIP sales were soft due to volatile capital markets.
Annuity clocked in strong APE growth.
Strong growth in the non-ICICI bank channel offset significant de-growth in the ICICI bank channel.
Sustained efforts at channel diversification are finally bearing fruit.
Management said that the agency channel is likely to emerge as a key growth engine from FY24E onward as the productivity of new agents improves.
Agent addition continues to be a focus area (+33,800 agents in FY23).
The management also suggested that the regulatory change in commission caps is unlikely to adversely impact the cost of sales.
Like the company's re-engineered business model, it is focused on a diversified product and channel mix and has an assuredly industry-leading share.