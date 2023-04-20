ICICI Prudential Life Q4 Results: Profit Rises 26% In Line With Estimates

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.'s fourth-quarter profit rose 26% year-on-year, and was in line with analyst estimates.

The private insurer's net profit stood at Rs 235 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 223-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 12,629 crore, an 11% increase from the year ago period. Gross renewal premiums as well as new business premiums—both single premiums and first-year premiums—saw a rise over the March quarter in the previous year.