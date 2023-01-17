ICICI Prudential Life Q3 Results: Revenue Jumps 78%, Profit Drops

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.'s third-quarter profit fell 29% year-on-year.

The private insurer's net profit at Rs 221.56 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. Sequentially, the bottom line fell by 23%.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 9,464.5 crore, a 4% increase from over a year ago. Renewal premiums and single premiums reported an increase, while the first-year premiums saw a decline over the December quarter a year ago.

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)