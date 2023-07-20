ICICI Lombard Targeting A Return On Equity Of 18% By FY25, Says CFO

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. is targeting a return on equity in the range of 18-20%, while maintaining its earlier set target of a combined ratio of 102%, by the end of fiscal 2025, said Gopal Balachandran, chief financial officer and chief risk officer at the insurance company.

The company reported 12% growth in both profit after tax and net premium earned during the June quarter. Its combined ratio bettered to 103.8% from 104.1%, while the return on average equity fell to 14.7% from 15%.

"From a growth standpoint, (in the June quarter) we had an industry beating number. The industry grew at 17.9%. Our growth was 1% higher than the market at 18.9%," Balachandran told BQ Prime.

For FY24, its target is to outperform market growth by 100-200 basis points, he said. Current market share is at 8.3% and the company has enough headroom to grow and all levers are in place, he said.

Key Highlights

The company will keep its exposure to crop insurance to not more than 5% for the year, Balachandran said.

With the government putting significant thrust on infrastructure, the CFO expects ICICI Lombard to capitalise on this opportunity and outperform the market.

On retail health, the company's investments are starting to reflect better growth outcomes, he said.

On the motor side, the company is seeing growth resurgence sequentially, after a fall in growth in April. Within motor, the growth is from the new private car segment. Two-wheeler sales are still not at pre-pandemic levels, but the company is expecting to capture that once growth resumes.

With the new regulations relating to expenses of management that need to be kept under 30%, more than two thirds of the industry has been above these limits in FY23, Balachandran said. With the industry trying to comply with these limits, ICICI Lombard expects a huge opportunity to come to the fore.

The company's expenses of management in the June quarter are at 26.6%, giving it headroom to provide more commissions and grow business.

However, with higher growth, costs tend to hit upfront while revenues are earned over a period of time, Balachandran said. To that extent, absolute profit may get impacted despite growth in revenue, but they are targeting a return on equity of 18-20% once they reach the 102% combined ratio target by FY25, he said.

For the quarter, ICICI Lombard had Rs 35 crore worth of claims because of Cyclone Biparjoy. Of this, almost 70% has been settled. If this impact were excluded the insurer's combined ratio for the quarter was 102.9%, he said.