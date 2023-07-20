ICICI Lombard Targeting A Return On Equity Of 18% By FY25, Says CFO

BQPrimeBusiness NewsICICI Lombard Targeting A Return On Equity Of 18% By FY25, Says CFO
The company reported 12% growth in both profit after tax and net premium earned during the quarter ended June.

20 Jul 2023, 7:25 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gopal Balachandran, chief financial officer and chief risk officer,&nbsp;ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.</p></div>
Gopal Balachandran, chief financial officer and chief risk officer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. is targeting a return on equity in the range of 18-20%, while maintaining its earlier set target of a combined ratio of 102%, by the end of fiscal 2025, said Gopal Balachandran, chief financial officer and chief risk officer at the insurance company.

The company reported 12% growth in both profit after tax and net premium earned during the June quarter. Its combined ratio bettered to 103.8% from 104.1%, while the return on average equity fell to 14.7% from 15%.

"From a growth standpoint, (in the June quarter) we had an industry beating number. The industry grew at 17.9%. Our growth was 1% higher than the market at 18.9%," Balachandran told BQ Prime.

For FY24, its target is to outperform market growth by 100-200 basis points, he said. Current market share is at 8.3% and the company has enough headroom to grow and all levers are in place, he said.

Key Highlights

  • The company will keep its exposure to crop insurance to not more than 5% for the year, Balachandran said.

  • With the government putting significant thrust on infrastructure, the CFO expects ICICI Lombard to capitalise on this opportunity and outperform the market.

  • On retail health, the company's investments are starting to reflect better growth outcomes, he said.

  • On the motor side, the company is seeing growth resurgence sequentially, after a fall in growth in April. Within motor, the growth is from the new private car segment. Two-wheeler sales are still not at pre-pandemic levels, but the company is expecting to capture that once growth resumes.

With the new regulations relating to expenses of management that need to be kept under 30%, more than two thirds of the industry has been above these limits in FY23, Balachandran said. With the industry trying to comply with these limits, ICICI Lombard expects a huge opportunity to come to the fore.

The company's expenses of management in the June quarter are at 26.6%, giving it headroom to provide more commissions and grow business.

However, with higher growth, costs tend to hit upfront while revenues are earned over a period of time, Balachandran said. To that extent, absolute profit may get impacted despite growth in revenue, but they are targeting a return on equity of 18-20% once they reach the 102% combined ratio target by FY25, he said.

For the quarter, ICICI Lombard had Rs 35 crore worth of claims because of Cyclone Biparjoy. Of this, almost 70% has been settled. If this impact were excluded the insurer's combined ratio for the quarter was 102.9%, he said.

Watch the full interview here:

