ICICI Lombard Q4 Review: Brokerages Trim Estimates But Retain 'Buy'
The general insurer's fourth-quarter results showed its profit beat analysts' estimates.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. declined after brokerages trimmed estimates despite the company's fourth-quarter profit beating analysts' estimates.
The brokerages were concerned over the hike in reinsurance pricing and the new expense of management regulations that could impact competition.
The general insurer's quarterly net profit rose 40% year-on-year to Rs 437 crore. Its revenue rose 13% in the quarter, with net premiums rising 12% over the previous year.
The yearly after-tax profits rose 36%, and its combined ratio—incurred loss or claims and expenses divided by the premium earned—stood at 104.5% for FY23.
The company intends to bring down its combined ratio to 102% levels in the next two years, Gopal Balachandran, chief financial officer at ICICI Lombard, told BQ Prime. He has also guided for maintaining the return on equity in the range of 16–18% while continuing to outperform market growth in gross written premium, which has a CAGR of around 15% over the past 15 years.
With the revised regulations on the removal of individual limits on commission on different lines of business and an overall cap of 30% on the expense of management, Balachandran said that the company intends to focus on motor, health, and commercial lines of business, such as liability and indemnity, subject to the competitive intensity in the space.
Of the 28 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a ‘buy’, while four suggest a ‘hold,' and two recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.4%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about ICICI Lombard’s Q4 FY23 performance:
Jefferies
Maintains a ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,560 apiece, revised downward from Rs 1,620 earlier, implying an upside of 37%.
Profit was ahead of estimates, aided by higher investment income.
Premium growth was softer at 7%, partly due to selldown, adjusted growth of 12–13%, and a higher base.
The combined ratio was up 100 basis points year-on-year to 104% in Q4.
Growth was strongest in health and fire insurance, but weaker in motor own damages and motor third party.
A hike in reinsurance costs of 30–50% is likely to put pressure on FY24.
This could keep net premium growth relatively soft in FY24.
With the transition to overall expense management limits, there could be segment-wise competitive intensity.
There is a risk that some players can get aggressive in specific categories to achieve their near-term market share ambitions.
However, one-third of the sector is in violation of EOM limits, so it's not a major risk.
Trim earnings on lower growth in net premium, arising from a hike in the cost of reinsurance.
It is encouraging to see management reiterate the target combined ratio of 102% by FY25.
Two key issues to be monitored are the need for ICICI Bank to dilute its stake from 48% now to 30% by September 2024 and the succession at the chief executive officer level because the CEO may need to retire in May 2024 when he completes 15 years, as per indicative norms.
Morgan Stanley
Maintains ‘overweight' with a target price of Rs 1,400 apiece, implying an upside of 24%.
After-tax profits beat estimates due to lower underwriting loss, higher investment income.
Net premium 8.5% below brokerage estimates, while overall claims and costs were also 9% below its estimates.
The company highlighted that in the motor third-party business, it has been getting into segments like commercial vehicles.
Loss ratios in such segments could be higher and cost ratios could be lower, but on a net basis, the segment could be ROE-accretive.
ROE for FY23 was 17.7% and 16.4%, excluding the one-off benefit of tax reversals.
Management highlighted that it continues to cede market share in the motor business, owing to competitive pressures.
Cost pressures have risen in the commercial lines of business, with reinsurance rates hardening, as also seen globally.
Retained its guidance of a combined ratio moderating from 104% in FY23 to 102% in FY25.
This should drive ROE into the high teens over the medium term.
Motilal Oswal
Maintains ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 1,400 apiece, implying an upside of 24%.
Company delivered better-than-expected performance on underwriting in Q4
The beat was on account of a lower-than-expected total expense ratio (commission plus operating expense).
The claims ratio increased by 223 basis points on a year-over-year basis, which was higher than expectations.
The industry’s combined ratio for motor insurance is showing signs of improvement. ICICI Lombard has taken a price hike in Motor own damage.
Going ahead, growth in the motor segment is likely to be back-ended, with the company waiting for the rationalisation of pricing in the OD segment.
Announced a 19% price hike in retail health only for renewal books. This shall improve loss ratios (restricted by health inflation).
On the health segment, the benefits of the price hike and the improved efficiency of the agency channel should translate into improved profitability.
Investment income was driven by a shift towards higher-yielding assets in the portfolio.
The company is optimistic about achieving its target combined ratio of 102% by FY25.
Improvement in the combined ratio and RoE over the next couple of years will be aided by:
- Synergy benefits from the Bharti AXA merger (technology-related).
- Scale benefits, and
- Improvement in the mix of the health business (a higher share of retail health).
PAT estimates were marginally lowered by 4% each for FY24 and FY25.