ICICI Lombard Q3 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Misses Estimates

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s profit rose in the third quarter but missed analysts' estimates.

The general insurer's profit rose 11% year-on-year to Rs 352.5 crore in the quarter ended December, it said in an exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 448.6-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The net premium rose to Rs 4,163 crore, a rise of 13.9% over a year earlier.