ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: Profit Falls, But Beats Estimates

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s second quarter profit fell, but surpassed analysts' estimates.

The general insurer's profit decreased 2% year-on-year to Rs 577 crore over the quarter ended September, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 486 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, it surged 48%.

Excluding the reversal of tax provision in Q2 2023, after-tax profit rose around 25% in Q2 FY24.

The net premium earned for the quarter was up 12% at Rs 4,306 crore.