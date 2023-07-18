ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, But Misses Estimates

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s first-quarter profit rose but missed analyst estimates.

The general insurer's profit increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 390 crore over the June quarter, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 463 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, it was down 11%.

The net premium earned for the quarter was up 12% at Rs 3,887 crore.