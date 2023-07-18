ICICI Lombard Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12%, But Misses Estimates
Revenue rose 14% to Rs 4,538 crore, while net premium was up 12% at Rs 3,887 crore.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.'s first-quarter profit rose but missed analyst estimates.
The general insurer's profit increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 390 crore over the June quarter, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 463 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, it was down 11%.
The net premium earned for the quarter was up 12% at Rs 3,887 crore.
ICICI Lombard Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 14% to Rs 4,538 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,464 crore.
Operating profit increased 5% to Rs 331 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 302 crore.
The margin stood at 7.3% versus 8%. Analysts had estimated it at 12.3%.
Operating profit in the fire segment fell 30%, while profit from the motor segment doubled to Rs 310 crore. Losses in the health retail segment narrowed by 6%, while losses in the group and corporate segments widened over four times.
Crop insurance reported losses of around Rs 6 crore against a profit of Rs 6 crore a year ago.
The solvency ratio stood at 2.53 times versus 2.61 times as of June last year. This is higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times.
The combined ratio, calculated by adding incurred losses and expenses and dividing them by the premium earned, improved to 103.8% from 104.1% in the previous quarter.
The claim ratio was higher at 74.1°% versus 72.1% last year, while the expense of management ratio improved to 26.6% from 27.8%.
The return on average equity fell to 14.7% as compared to 15% last year.
Shares of ICICI Lombard closed 0.94% lower at Rs 1,352.20 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.31% gain in the benchmark Sensex.