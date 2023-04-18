ICICI Lombard General Insurance Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., Schaeffler India Ltd., Crisil Ltd., Accelya Solutions India Ltd. and Tata Coffee Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended March on Tuesday.

ICICI Lombard, the general insurance arm of private lender ICICI Bank Ltd., is expected to see a dip in revenue during the last quarter of fiscal 2023 at Rs 4,299.4 crore, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg. The insurer had posted a revenue of Rs 6,319.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit for the quarter under review is likely to inch up to Rs 394.39 crore, as against Rs 312.51 crore reported during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.