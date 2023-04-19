ICICI Lombard, Crisil Q4 Results Exceed Expectations — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings declared after market hours on April 18.
The quarterly results declared after the markets closed on Tuesday included those from ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., ratings agency Crisil Ltd. and Tata Coffee Ltd. The companies declared their financial results for the quarter ended March.
The numbers posted by ICICI Lombard and Tata Coffee exceeded estimates from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
All three companies also declared dividends, subject to requisite approvals.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 13% to Rs 5,256 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,299 crore.
Ebitda up 27% at Rs 1,279 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.3% vs 21.8%.
Net profit surges 40% to Rs 437 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 394 crore.
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for fiscal 2023.
Crisil Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 20.16% to Rs 714.89 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 677.8 crore.
Ebitda up 15.43% at Rs 203.47 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 147.9 crore.
Ebitda margin at 28.46% versus 29.63%. Analysts had forecast it at 21.8%.
Net profit up 19.84% at Rs 145.75 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 103.40 crore.
The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the fiscal ended Dec. 31, 2023, to be paid on May 16, 2023. Crisil follows a January–December financial year.
Tata Coffee Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 10.17% to Rs 723.01 crore.
Ebitda down 4.79% at Rs 105.72 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.62% vs 16.92%.
Net profit up 19.67% at Rs 48.8 crore.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY23.