ICICI Bank Revises Annual Fee For Debit Cards Effective From This Date, Check Details Here

The annual fees on ICICI Bank Expressions/ Business Expressions Debit Card will be increased by Rs 100 from the existing Rs 499 to Rs 599. You also stand a chance to get a Centro voucher on the anniversary of your debit card.

ICICI Bank Expressions Coral/ Business Expressions Coral Debit Card will have a new annual fee of Rs 899 instead of the earlier Rs 799. Centro and FirstCry vouchers will be available on the anniversary of your debit card.

ICICI Bank Coral/ Business Coral Debit Card annual fees will be raised from Rs 599 to Rs 699. Centro vouchers can be availed on the anniversary of the debit card.

ICICI Bank Rubyx Debit Card annual fees will see a hike of Rs 350 as the fees will be raised to Rs 1,099 from the existing Rs 749. Centro and FirstCry vouchers will be available on the anniversary of your debit card.

The annual fees of ICICI Bank Sapphiro/ Business Sapphiro Debit Card will see a sharpest climb of Rs 500. The new annual fees will be Rs 1,999 instead of the existing Rs 1,499. You can get Centro, FirstCry, Easemytrip and Yatra vouchers on the debit card anniversary.

ICICI Bank Coral Plus Debit Card will have no change in its monthly fee of Rs 249. Centro, FirstCry, Easemytrip and Yatra anniversary vouchers will be available for this card too.

Similarly, ICICI Bank Expressions Sapphiro Debit Card will continue with the existing Rs 4,999 annual fees and there will be no hike in fees. You can get Centro, FirstCry, Easemytrip and Yatra vouchers on the debit card anniversary.