ICICI Bank Raises Rs 4,000 Crore Via Bonds
The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (redemption date being October 3, 2033), it said.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 4,000 crore via bonds to fund business growth.
The bank has allotted 4,00,000 senior unsecured redeemable long-term bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 4,000 crore on private placement basis and the date of allotment being Oct. 3, 2023, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
There are no special rights or privileges attached to the bonds, it said.
The bonds carry a coupon of 7.57% per annum payable annually and were issued at par, it said, adding, the bonds would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.
