ICICI Bank Q4 Results Review: Robust Quarter Backed By Consistent Growth

ICICI Bank's results for the fourth quarter of FY23 were broadly in line with expectations and are indicative of the bank's long-term growth potential, according to brokerages.

The bank reported a 30% year-on-year rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31 on account of higher core income.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 9,121 crore, compared with Rs 7,019 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 9,138 crore for the quarter.

While ICICI Bank reported a net interest margin of 4.9% in Q4 FY23, the bank's management has stated that it is likely to have peaked and will moderate going forward.

The bank's operating expenses were also elevated over the quarter on account of branch expansion and a one-time change in employee retirement benefit assumptions.

ICICI Bank's strong growth in profits was also bolstered by a 51.5% year-on-year fall in provisions to Rs 1,620 crore.

The bank's overall advances grew 8.7% year-on-year to Rs 10.2 lakh crore. Total deposits rose 10.9% year-on-year to Rs 11.8 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank's asset quality also saw an improvement over the quarter, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 26 basis points sequentially to 2.81%. Similarly, the net NPA ratio fell 7 basis points quarter-on-quarter and stood at 0.48% as of March 31.

Shares of ICICI Bank closed down by 0.76% to Rs 887.60 apiece at market close on Friday, while the benchmark Nifty Bank index fell by 0.36%.