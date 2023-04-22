ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 30% YoY

Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd reported a 30% year-on-year rise in the net profit for the quarter ended March 31 on higher core income.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 9,121 crore, compared with Rs 7,019 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 9,138 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 40% from a year ago to Rs 17,667 crore. Other income was up 7.4% year-on-year at Rs 5,088 crore.

The lender's asset quality position improved, with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 26 basis points sequentially to 2.81%. Similarly net NPA ratio fell 7 basis points quarter-on-quarter and stood at 0.48% as of March 31.

The net addition from gross NPAs, excluding writeoffs and sale, were Rs 14 crore during the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 1,119 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The gross NPA additions were Rs 4,297 crore, compared to Rs 5,723 crore sequentially. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were Rs 4,283 crore. The bank wrote off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 1,158 crore during the fourth quarter.

Provisions for the quarter fell 51.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,620 crore.

Total advances increased by 18.7% year-on-year to Rs 10.2 lakh crore. The retail loan portfolio grew by 22.7% year-on-year, and comprised 54.7% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2023. The business banking portfolio grew by 34.9% compared to a year ago. The domestic corporate portfolio grew by 21.2% from last year.

Total deposits increased by 10.9% year-on-year and 5.2% sequentially to Rs 11.8 lakh crore. Total term deposits increased by 17.1% from a year ago to Rs 6.39 lakh crore.