ICICI Bank Q3 Review: Setting New Normal Trends

ICICI Bank Ltd., the country's second-largest private sector lender, reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts said the bank's performance has set new standards for what is considered "normal" and is quickly becoming the best private sector bet in the banking system.

For the third quarter, ICICI Bank's net profit rose 34% to Rs 8,312 crore, beating a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 8,176.5 crore. The rise in profitability was aided by a 34.6% rise in net interest income, which stood at Rs 16,465 crore. Net interest margin for the quarter improved to 4.65%, up 69 basis points year-on-year, reporting a multi-quarter high.

Asset quality for the bank improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 12 basis points sequentially to 3.07%. Net NPA ratio, too, improved to 0.55% from 0.61% as of Sept. 30, 2022.

The bank set aside higher prudential provisions during the quarter as it navigated an uncertain global macroeconomic situation. However, while addressing reporters on Saturday, ICICI Bank Executive Director Sandeep Batra said that the lender was confident in the asset quality of its loan book.

Here's what analysts made of the bank's quarterly performance: