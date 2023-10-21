ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 36% On Higher Interest Income

Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a net profit growth of 36% year-on-year on higher core income and lower provisions in the quarter ended Sept 30.

Net profit rose to Rs 10,261 crore, compared with Rs 7,558 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 9,459 crore.

Net interest income for the quarter rose to Rs 18,308 crore, up 24% year-on-year. Other income for the quarter rose to Rs 5,777 crore, up 14.3% year-on-year.

Net interest margin as of Sep 30 was at 4.53%, down 25 bps quarter-on-quarter.

Asset quality for the lender improved as gross non-performing asset ratio improved by 28 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.48%. Net NPA ratio too improved by 5 bps sequentially to 0.43%.

The gross NPA additions were Rs 4,687 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 5,318 crore in Q1. The bank has written off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 1,922 crore in the quarter. Recoveries and upgrades stood at Rs 4,571 crore.

Total provisions dropped 64.5% year-on-year to Rs 583 crore.

Domestic advances for the lender rose 19.3% from a year earlier to Rs 10.74 lakh crore. Total advances were up 18,3% year-on-year at over Rs 11 lakh crore.

Total deposits rose to Rs 12.94 lakh crore, up 19%. Period end term deposits increased 31.8% year-on-year and 9.2% sequentially to Rs 7.67 lakh crore.