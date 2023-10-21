ICICI Bank Q2 Profit Rises, Yes Bank Net Interest Income Falls — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced on Saturday.
Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a net profit growth of 36% year-on-year on higher core income and lower provisions in the quarter ended September.
Net profit rose to Rs 10,261 crore, as compared with Rs 7,558 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 9,459 crore.
Net interest income for the quarter rose to Rs 18,308 crore, up 24% year-on-year. Other income for the quarter increased to Rs 5,777 crore, up 14.3% year-on-year.
Net interest margin, as of Sept. 30, was at 4.53%, down 25 bps quarter-on-quarter.
Yes Bank Ltd.'s second-quarter profit rose as other income increased and provisions fell. But, it still missed analysts' estimates.
The lender's standalone net profit rose 48% year-on-year to Rs 225 crore for the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 395.45 crore.
The bank's net interest income, or core income, fell 3% year-on-year to Rs 1,925 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY24 (Consolidated)
Net profit: Rs 4,423 crore vs Rs 3,579 crore (YoY), up 23.6%.
NII: Rs 8,181 crore vs Rs 6,609 crore (YoY), up 24%.
GNPA: 1.69% vs 1.75% (QoQ), down 6 bps.
NNPA: 0.39% vs 0.43% (QoQ), down 4 bps.
ICICI Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
NII up 24% at Rs 18,307.91 crore vs Rs 14,786.81 crore.
Net profit up 36% at Rs 10,261 crore vs Rs 7,558 crore.
Gross NPA at 2.48% vs 2.76% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.43% vs 0.48% (QoQ).
Yes Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
NII down 3% at Rs 1,924.4 crore vs Rs 1,991.4 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 47% at Rs 225.21 crore vs Rs 152.82 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 2.0% vs 2.0% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.9% vs 1.0% (QoQ).
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 142.89% at Rs 759.52 crore vs Rs 312.69 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 1.47 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 370.19 crore.
Net loss at Rs 54.51 crore vs loss of Rs 298.71 crore.
Dodla Dairy Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.41% at Rs 767.75 crore vs Rs 695.32 crore.
Ebitda up 19.27% at Rs 70.24 crore vs Rs 58.89 crore.
Margin at 9.14% vs 8.46%.
Net profit up 10.51% at Rs 43.6 crore vs Rs 39.45 crore.
RBL Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII up 26% at Rs 1,474.98 crore vs Rs 1,174.35 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 46% at Rs 294.08 crore vs Rs 201.55 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 3.12% vs 3.22% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.78% vs 1% (QoQ).
IDBI Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
NII up 12% at Rs 3,066.49 crore vs Rs 2,738.11 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 60% at Rs 1,323.27 crore vs Rs 828.09 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 4.90% vs 5.05% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 0.39% vs 0.44% (QoQ).
Amber Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.53% at Rs 927.06 crore vs Rs 750.44 crore.
Ebitda up 62.46% at Rs 59.56 crore vs Rs 36.66 crore.
Margin at 6.42% vs 4.88%.
Net loss at Rs 5.65 crore vs loss of Rs 2.29 crore.
Rossari Biotech Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.64% at Rs 483.46 crore vs Rs 425.43 crore.
Ebitda up 12.39% at Rs 63.55 crore vs Rs 56.54 crore.
Margin at 13.14% vs 13.29%.
Reported PAT up 37.76% at Rs 32.94 crore vs Rs 23.91 crore.
Balkrishna Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.22% at Rs 2,253.19 crore vs Rs 2,657.52 crore.
Ebitda up 24.97% at Rs 532.71 crore vs Rs 426.26 crore.
Margin at 23.64% vs 16.03%.
Reported PAT down 9.1% at Rs 347.44 crore vs Rs 382.26 crore.
Sharda Cropchem (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.51% at Rs 580.76 crore vs Rs 721.5 crore.
Ebitda down 67.45% at Rs 21.18 crore vs Rs 65.06 crore.
Margin at 3.64% vs 9.01%.
Net loss at Rs 27.58 crore vs profit of Rs 12.08 crore.