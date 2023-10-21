ICICI Bank Q2 Profit Rises, Yes Bank Net Interest Income Falls — Earnings Wrap

Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd. reported a net profit growth of 36% year-on-year on higher core income and lower provisions in the quarter ended September.

Net profit rose to Rs 10,261 crore, as compared with Rs 7,558 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 9,459 crore.

Net interest income for the quarter rose to Rs 18,308 crore, up 24% year-on-year. Other income for the quarter increased to Rs 5,777 crore, up 14.3% year-on-year.

Net interest margin, as of Sept. 30, was at 4.53%, down 25 bps quarter-on-quarter.