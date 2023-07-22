ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra, Yes Bank Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

ICICI Bank Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Saturday.

The private sector lender is likely to post a net profit of Rs 9,222 crore and a revenue of Rs 21,133 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be Rs 7,723.6 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 3,219.5 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Yes Bank Ltd. is expected to clock revenue of Rs 3,390 crore and a net profit of Rs 263 crore, according to estimates.

RBL Bank Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. and Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. will also report their results.