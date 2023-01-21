ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, SBI Life Q3 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Banks will be in focus this Saturday as major lenders are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter ended December. The list includes ICICI Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd..

SBI Life Insurance Co., IDFC First Bank Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. are the other major companies slated to release their earnings, along with Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. and Meghmani Organics Ltd..

ICICI Bank, the second largest private lender in the country, is estimated to report net interest income of Rs 15,454 crore, and net interest margin of 4.34%, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Loan book for the quarter under review is expected to stand at Rs 9.8 lakh crore and total deposits at Rs 11.41 lakh crore, according to Bloomberg estimates.