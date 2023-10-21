ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday.
ICICI Bank Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Saturday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, ICICI Bank could report a net profit of Rs 9,459.2 crore in the quarter under review.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Saturday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 3,278.9 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India has given approval for its Rs 537-crore acquisition of microlender Sonata Finance.
Yes Bank Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 395.4 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
IDBI Bank Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Anant Raj Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Shilchar Technologies Ltd., Sportking India Ltd., Pakka Ltd., and Sanghi Industries Ltd. will also be reporting their second quarter results on Saturday.
