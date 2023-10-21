ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Saturday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 3,278.9 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India has given approval for its Rs 537-crore acquisition of microlender Sonata Finance.

Yes Bank Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 395.4 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.