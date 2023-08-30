ICICI Bank Expects NIM To Moderate In 2023–24, Says CEO

ICICI Bank Ltd. expects a moderation in its net interest margin in FY 2024, Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Bakhshi said on Wednesday.

The private sector bank's NIM stood at 4.4%. But now, the bank expects its margin to moderate due to an increase in the cost of deposits, Bakhshi said at the 29th annual general meeting. "For FY24, the full-year NIM is expected to stay in the range that we had in FY23."

As of March 31, the retail loan portfolio comprised 53.9% of the domestic loan portfolio, while business banking was at 7%, small and medium enterprises at 4.7%, and the corporate portfolio at 22.7%.

An analysis of Q1 earnings by BQ Prime also showed a pattern of margin falling sequentially in the quarter ended June.

Like other banks, ICICI Bank is also aggressively expanding its branch network, and over the last 12 months, this pace has picked up, Bakhshi said.

In the last fiscal, the lender's branch count increased by 480, and it rose by 174 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. As of June 30 this year, the bank had 6,074 branches, and out of these, 51% were located in semi-urban and rural areas, indicating an uptick in its rural penetration as well.