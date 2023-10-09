ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here Are Jio And Airtel Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

The first round of matches of the ODI World Cup 2023 finished with India beating Australia by six wickets on Sunday.

To woo cricket fans, telecom giants Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out new plans offering Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions where users will be able to watch ODI World Cup 2023 matches.

Bharti Airtel has launched two plans, which include unlimited data for 2 days against a payment of Rs 99 and 6GB of additional data with 1-day validity for Rs 49.

Airtel users can avail Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 1 year by doing an annual recharge for Rs 3,359. Airtel's Rs 839 plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day along with the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan which is valid for 3 months.

On the other hand, Jio has rolled out monthly, quarterly and annual plans bundled with data, unlimited voice and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Jio's basic plan is priced at Rs 328 and comes with 1.5 GB high-speed data per day for 28 days and a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, Jio has also introduced a Rs 758 plan, which offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days and comes with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

Similarly, plans priced at Rs 388 and Rs 808 offer 2 GB of high-speed data per day for 28 and 84 days, respectively, and come with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, the 84-day Rs 598 plan and the annual Rs 3,178 plan offer users one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and 2GB high-speed data per day.