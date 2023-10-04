ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Domino's, Pizza Hut Slash Prices To Tap Frenzy

Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut have slashed prices and are offering more budget-friendly options to tap ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 frenzy and spur the still-fragile demand.

Domino's cut prices by up to 50%, primarily across its large pizza range, ahead of the quadrennial event that coincides with the festival season this year. Its vegetarian pizzas are now priced for just Rs 499, down from the previous price of Rs 799. The large non-vegetarian pizzas will see a much sharper drop to Rs 549 from Rs 919.

While Domino's said the "promotional offers are part of business as usual", the massive price cuts are seen as a move to fend off intense competition from smaller rivals. Laziz Pizza, Chicago Pizza, La Pino'z and Leo's are among smaller, regional artisanal pizza brands that are winning over customers.

"The pizza category has been facing increased competition from newer players. Nearly, every second restaurant offering online is a pizza brand," Nuvama Institutional Equities said in an Oct. 3 note, citing its recent chat with Sanjay Purohit, group chief executive officer, Sapphire Foods, the operator of Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell. Gujarat, according to the brokerage, remains one of the most competitive in the country.