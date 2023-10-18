IBM Ties Up With Government On Semiconductor, AI, Quantum Computing
MoUs have been signed with MEITY with focus on skill development, accelerating R&D efforts in semiconductors, AI and quantum.
U.S. tech giant IBM Inc. has tied up with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology.
IBM will support 'FutureSkills' program with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and MEITY, and partner with 'futureDESIGN' startups in quantum and AI, it said in a statement.
Three memoranda of understanding have been signed with three entities engaged with MEITY—IndiaAI, India Semiconductor Mission and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing—with a focus on skill development, engaging the ecosystems and accelerating R&D efforts in semiconductors, AI, and quantum, it said.
"This body of work will aim to accelerate India’s comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission," the statement said.
"These are technologies that will shape the future of tech, represents tremendous opportunities for academic, startup and innovation ecosystem, as also the broader opportunity of creating global standard talent," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a briefing, reported PTI.
According to IBM, the tech major's collaboration with the government spans across three levels:
IBM And IndiaAI
Digital India Corp. intends to collaborate to establish a world-class national AI Innovation Platform for India that will focus on AI skilling, ecosystem development, and integrating advanced foundation models and generative AI capabilities to support India’s scientific, commercial, and human-capital development in this technology.
AIIP will serve as an accelerator for incubation and competency development in AI technologies and their applications for use cases of national importance. AIIP would have access to relevant capabilities of IBM’s Watsonx platform, including the ability to use models in language, code and geospatial science with the intent to train models for other domains as needed.
IBM And ISM
IBM would be a knowledge partner of ISM for a semiconductor research center. IBM may share its experience with ISM on intellectual property, tools, initiatives, and skills development, aimed at promoting innovation in semiconductor technologies such as logic, advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, and advanced chip design technologies, using modernized infrastructure.
IBM And C-DAC
The two entities will also explore opportunities for working together to support the advancement of India’s National Quantum Mission by building competency in quantum computing technology, applications in areas of national interest, and a skilled quantum workforce. Activities would broadly focus on: workforce enablement; development of industries and startups; R&D; and quantum services and infrastructure.
In September, IBM partnered with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to provide curated courses to empower youth in India with future-ready skills.
The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum and access to IBM's learning platform, IBM SkillsBuild, for skilling learners across school education, higher education and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI, including generative AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and professional development skills.