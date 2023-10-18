IBM Ties Up With Government On Semiconductor, AI, Quantum Computing

U.S. tech giant IBM Inc. has tied up with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology.

IBM will support 'FutureSkills' program with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and MEITY, and partner with 'futureDESIGN' startups in quantum and AI, it said in a statement.

Three memoranda of understanding have been signed with three entities engaged with MEITY—IndiaAI, India Semiconductor Mission and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing—with a focus on skill development, engaging the ecosystems and accelerating R&D efforts in semiconductors, AI, and quantum, it said.