IBM Maintains Full-Year Forecast, Easing Slowdown Fears

The shares fell less than 1% in extended trading after closing at $135.48 in New York. IBM thus far has missed out on the artificial-intelligence fueled rally enjoyed by many big tech names, with the stock declining 3.8% this year. Big Blue is rolling out its own AI solution, dubbed watsonx. Krishna said AI may produce revenue on a similar schedule as the company’s hybrid cloud business, which contributes $2 billion in annual consulting run rate.