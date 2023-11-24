IBC Recoveries Declining, Resolution Timelines Getting Prolonged: Crisil

Its senior director Mohit Makhija said the IBC is 'the most potent code' in India's corporate loan history, which has brought a 'behavioural change' in borrowers.

"The fear of losing companies has led to over Rs 9 lakh crore of filed debt being settled before the cases arrived at the IBC doorstep for admission. This is around three times the stressed debt resolved via the code in the past seven years, underscoring its deterrence effect," he said.