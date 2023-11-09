IBC Does Not Suffer From Manifest Arbitrariness, Says Supreme Court

Provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code do not suffer from any manifest arbitrariness, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.

A three-judge bench disposed of a petition that challenged various provisions of the insolvency resolution process for individuals and partnership firms. The case dealt primarily with the role of resolution professionals in relation to personal guarantors.

The legislature has carefully calibrated the role of the resolution professional and the stage at which the adjudicating authority comes into play, the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.